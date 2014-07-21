Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2014 --About Water Purifiers

Water purification is the process of removing suspended solids and gases, contaminants, and undesirable chemicals from drinking water. Water purifiers enable the process of water purification. There are many variants of water purifiers such as offline water purifiers, UV water purifiers and RO water purifiers. However, purification using filters is not 100 percent effective. Purified water reduces the chance of water-borne diseases. The purification process decreases the concentration of particulate matter in water.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Water Purifier market in India will grow at a CAGR of 24.56 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Water Purifier market in India for the period 2014-2018.



The Water Purifier market in India can be segmented into three divisions: Offline, UV, and RO water purifiers. Offline water purifiers do not require water supply or electricity. They are available at low cost. UV water purifiers use ultraviolet light for germicidal eradication. An RO water purifier is used to remove dissolved inorganic solids from water through a semi-permeable membrane.



TechNavio's report, the Water Purifier Market in India 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers India; it also covers the Water Purifier market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- India



Key Vendors

- Eureka Forbes Ltd.

- Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

- Kent RO Systems Ltd.

- Tata Chemicals Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors



- Hi-tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

- Ion Exchange India Ltd.

- LG Electronics Inc.

- Okaya Power Ltd.

- Usha Shriram Brita Pvt. Ltd.

- Whirlpool Corp.



Key Market Driver

- Increasing Population

Key Market Challenge

- Increasing Commoditization

Key Market Trend

- Increased R&D Innovations

