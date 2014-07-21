Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2014 --Global Wind Tower Market 2014-2018



About Wind Towers

A wind tower is a support structure for the wind turbine and other components. It helps in raising the wind turbine so that its blades safely clear the ground and reach optimum height to generate electrical energy from wind sources. Wind speed is much stronger at higher elevations so, as per general rule, it is better to install higher wind towers to generate maximum output.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Wind Tower market will grow at a CAGR of 7.0 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Wind Tower market for the period 2014-2018.



TechNavio's report, the Global Wind Tower Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wind Tower market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- CS Wind Corp.

- Enercon GmbH

- Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co., Ltd.

- Vestas Wind Systems A/S

- Xinjiang GoldWind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors

- AH Industries Inc.

- Advanced Tower Systems

- Broadwind Energy, Inc.

- General Electric Co.

- Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A.

- Guodian United Power Technology Co., Ltd.

- Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd.

- Suzlon Energy Ltd.

- Siemens AG

- Trinity Structural Towers, Inc.

- UBI Tower Sole Member Co., Ltd.



Key Market Driver

- Increasing Wind Energy Consumption

Key Market Challenge

- Potential Risk to Environment

Key Market Trend

- Increasing Government Support for Wind Energy Projects

Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



