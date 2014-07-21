Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2014 --Global Nebulizer Market 2014-2018



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Nebulizers market to grow at a CAGR of 6.17 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing incidence of respiratory diseases. The Global Nebulizers market has also been witnessing the growing adoption of portable nebulizers. However, the presence of nebulizer substitutes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Nebulizers market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, EMEA and APAC region; it also covers the Global Nebulizers market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Aerogen Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., OMRON Corp., PARI Medical Holding GmbH, and Phillips Healthcare.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Airon Corp., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Briggs Healthcare Inc., Clement Clarke International Ltd., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing, Heyer Medical AG, Salter Labs Inc. and Teleflex Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016/2018 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

