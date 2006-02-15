4PSA Hosting Manager 1.2 Was Released

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2006 -- 4PSA, a custom solutions provider for web hosting companies announced today a new version of 4PSA Hosting Manager, an account sign-up automation software developed for Plesk servers.



The hosting business can be described today as a low margin industry; therefore it requires powerful automation for all processes. Automation minimizes costs, increases efficiency and does not test the customer’s patience. It gains importance as the business grows and it is a vital expansion factor. With prices starting as low as 129USD for three servers, 4PSA Hosting Manager is the intelligent, scalable, and configurable hosting automation available for Plesk servers.



New template options were added to 4PSA Hosting Manager 1.2. The sign-up process provides not only the setup of standard domains packages, but also the creation of clients with special permissions and limits. This way, with only a mouse click, a new reseller account can be set in several seconds, without losing precious time on defining features and limits over and over again. This happens no matter how many servers the company manages.



4PSA Hosting Manager 1.2 features a better integration with payment gateways and third-party applications. The integration plug-in was completely redesigned in order to provide more options to the hosting company. “The integration is now based on encrypted session authentication. The engine offers new methods like passed variables lock, transparent account creation, creation approval, and field auto-fill in hosting generation forms. We supply the commented PHP source code for the plug-in functions, which makes the integration easy even for non developers”, said John Kehler, Hosting Product Manager, 4PSA.



The new command line creation utils provided by 4PSA Hosting Manager 1.2 take advantage of the engine’s distributed account creation mechanisms and allow hosting companies to integrate the sign-up automation with other software. “Administrators are now able to integrate 4PSA Hosting Manager with any application and create domains even without using the client module or the web interface. They can create hosting packages virtually from any application, written in any programming language, without sacrificing the functionality.”, also added Mr. Kehler.



New in 4PSA Hosting Manager 1.2, administrators can choose to approve the account creation. The approval process, although fast creates an additional overhead. This is a small price to pay in order to address a common account sign-up abuse.



4PSA Hosting Manager is designed for Plesk 7 Reloaded and Plesk 7.5 Reloaded for Linux/Unix and it is compatible with all operating systems and platforms supported by Plesk 7 Reloaded and Plesk 7.5 Reloaded.



More details about 4PSA Hosting Manager, including a datasheet and an online demo can be found at http://www.4psa.com/products/4psahmanager.php.



About 4PSA

4PSA, a division of Rack-Soft, LLC is an established developer and integrator of software products for the server market. The solutions delivered by 4PSA are used by ISP, hosting companies, and small business. 4PSA products simplify business processes, improve services, and maximize return on investment.



The company offers a wide range of solutions, from hosting software to technical expertise and customized software solutions. 4PSA is working closely with service providers and developed in the past three years over forty server and Data Center administration solutions.



The company’s success is based on excellence, innovation, and a strong desire to improve processes. 4PSA implements CMM (Capability Maturity Model) in order to maximize software reliability.



For more information about 4PSA products and services, please visit http://www.4psa.com. If you have comments, suggestions or questions, please send an email to press@4psa.com.

