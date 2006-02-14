Sun-Sentinel Profiles TR Cutler’s Advice:

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2006 -- Jeff Zbar, one of the leading business freelance writers, profiled advertising executives in a recent column for the Sun-Sentinel and included sage advice from PR expert Thomas R. Cutler, President of Fort Lauderdale based, TR Cutler, Inc. Jeff Zbar, the "ChiefHomeOfficer.com," has worked as a home-based journalist, author and small business advocate since the 1980s. He was named the U.S. Small Business Administration's 2001 Small Business Journalist of the Year.



As a writer, speaker and consultant, Jeff's specialties include work-at-home, teleworking, alternative officing and small business marketing, furnishings, technology, security, communications and motivation. His think-tank and consultancy, Goin' SOHO! (small or home office), works with corporations hoping to target the emerging home office and teleworking markets, and individuals hoping to enter or excel in the home-business, small business and teleworking arena.



Jeff writes for more than a dozen national publications, and is or has been a contributing editor to Home Office Computing, Entrepreneur.com and Writer's Digest. He writes "Home Base," the teleworking advice column on Network World's Net.Worker Web site (www.nwfusion.com/net.worker). Jeff is the weekly marketing columnist and recurring small business feature and technology writer for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. His columns also have been featured on Onvia.com (SOHO Corner Office) and FreeAgent.com (Go SOHO!).



Cutler noted in the feature article, “What is important to a company, is not necessarily something an editor or reader has “gotta” read about.” Cutler laments how clients think all news is newsworthy.



Thomas R. Cutler, who founded the Manufacturing Media Consortium in 1999, has grown the participation from 300 journalists to more than two thousands key clients, journalists, editors, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide. Cutler has authored more than 1000 articles for a wide range of manufacturing periodicals, industrial publications, and business journals including most of the leading monthly trade publications. Cutler is the author of The Manufacturers’ Public Relations and Media Guide. Cutler was voted #1 Manufacturing Journalist for the third year in a row. The firm has forty-two employees worldwide. TR Cutler, Inc., (www.trcutlerinc.com), is the nation's largest manufacturing marketing and public relations firm, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



