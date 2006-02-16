Food and Beverage ERP Leader: TGI’s Enterprise 21

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2006 -- According to Rebecca Gill, Vice-President with TGI, “Many companies within the food and beverage industry struggle due to lack of system integration and poor visibility of major business functions. Executives do not want to simply manage their business, they want to lead and direct the future of their company. Today’s executives need real-time sophisticated tools to make educated decisions.”



Food manufacturers need to view real-time inventory levels or review today’s production capacity, TGI’s Advanced decision support systems and business planning models using linear programming take the average executives day to the next level by placing all relevant business data at their finger tips and within their reach whenever they need it.



Gill noted that, “In Enterprise 21, it doesn’t matter if you have one plant center or multiple manufacturing and distribution centers, the data is available to optimize your supply chain to minimize costs and maximize your profits.” In TGI’s product suite, all applications are inherently integrated so enterprise transparency truly exists. And for those executives too busy to review detailed reports or analysis, exception reporting and alerts can be established to provide interaction only when needed.



TGI’s food manufacturing clients include:



• HR Nicholson

• Winona Foods

• Sandridge Foods

• Green Bay Cheese

• Home Bistro

• Swiss American



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



Technology Group International

http://www.tgiltd.com

Rebecca Gill

800-837-0028







