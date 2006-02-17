Niche Lean Six Sigma Consultancy Firm Awarded Share of Multi Million Dollar US Army Contract

Stockbridge, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2006 -- Bellwether Services, a Lean Six Sigma and Global Supply Chain Consultancy Firm with high growth potential announced today that it was awarded a share of the US Army Aviation & Missile Command’s Expedited Professional and Engineering Support Services Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). Bellwether is one of several niche subcontractors supporting Perkins Technical Services, a prime contractor in the Business & Analytical Domain.



Perkins Technical Services Inc. was founded in 1996 with the vision of providing timely, cost effective, and innovative technical and program support services to the Government. Perkins specializes in providing a broad range of Life Cycle System Engineering services. If all contract options are exercised, the value of this contract could reach $500 million dollars for Perkins and its subcontractors. Under the subcontract agreement Bellwether will provide Process Management, Business Management, Organizational Development, and Strategic Planning solutions.



The US Army Aviation and Missile Command was established in 1997 as a readiness command to develop, acquire, field, and sustain Army aviation and missile weapons systems.



Bellwether Services headquartered in Stockbridge, Georgia with affiliates throughout Georgia, Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia. Bellwether is dedicated to providing effective Lean Six Sigma and Global Supply Chain solutions to numerous industries including; Aerospace, Automotive Suppliers, Beverage, Call Centers, Chemical, Consumer Products, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Food, Importers, Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical, Telecommunications, Sales Centers, Transportation and Warehousing Companies.



Founded as Consult Quality, LLC, in 2001, Bellwether is a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB), and 8 (a) consulting firm. Bellwether supports Continuous Process Improvement efforts for both public and private sectors. Interested parties may visit our website for more details, http://www.bellwether-services.com.