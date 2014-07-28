Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2014 --About Energy Drinks



Energy drinks are a category of non-alcoholic beverages that contain stimulants such as caffeine in combination with numerous other ingredients such as taurine, methylxanthines, amino acids, herbal extracts, and vitamin B, which provide consumers with an energy boost. Energy drinks, which are often slightly carbonated, deliver instant energy as well as physical and mental stimulation.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Energy Drink market in Latin America will grow at a CAGR of 21.24 percent and 19.07 percent on the basis of revenue and volume, respectively, over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Energy Drink market in Latin America for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sale and consumption of energy drinks in Latin America.



TechNavio's report, the Energy Drink Market in Latin America 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Latin American countries of Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, and Peru; it also covers the Energy Drink market in Latin America landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Countries

-Brazil

-Argentina

-Mexico

-Colombia

-Chile

-Venezuela

-Peru



Key Vendors

-Grupo Petropolis Ltda.

-Monster Beverage Corp.

-Red Bull GmbH

-The Coco-Cola Co.



Other Prominent Vendors

-AJE Group

-Corporacion Lindley

-Empresas Polar SA

-Go GungHo Inc.

-Montevideo Refrescos SA

-Postobon S.A.

-Quala S.A.

-shot and go energy drink GmbH

-South Beach Beverage Co.

-SPEED Energy Drink LLC



Key Market Driver

-Increasing Brand Awareness among Consumers.

Key Market Challenge

-Stringent Government Regulations.

Key Market Trend

-Increasing Use of Natural Ingredients.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

-What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

