Cloud management is a term that covers the software and technologies designed to facilitate efficient operations and delivery of applications and computing services to enterprises and other end-users. Many software solutions are being developed for efficient monitoring and management of computing resources. These software solutions also enable monitoring of end-user access to enterprise computing infrastructure. Cloud management software solutions also help in storage allocation and management. Enterprises are establishing their private cloud infrastructure to meet their internal computing and storage requirements and they are procuring cloud management solutions to efficiently manage the network.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Cloud System Management Software market will grow at a CAGR of 32.51 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Cloud System Management Software market for the period 2014-2018. The report considers the revenue generated from licensing and maintenance of cloud system management software solutions.



TechNavio's report, the Global Cloud System Management Software Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Cloud System Management Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

-Americas

-EMEA

-APAC



Key Vendors

-BMC Software Inc.

-CA Technologies

-IBM Corp.

-VMware Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors

-Adaptive Computing Inc.

-Cisco Systems Inc.

-Dell Inc.

-Hewlett Packard Co.

-Microsoft Corp.

-Red Hat Inc.

-RightScale Inc.



Key Market Driver

-Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Services.

Key Market Challenge

-Increasing Threat of Security Breaches in Cloud Systems.

Key Market Trend

-Increasing Consolidation of Cloud Computing Infrastructure.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

-What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

