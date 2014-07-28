Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2014 --Global Consumer NAS Market 2014-2018



About Consumer NAS A network-attached storage (NAS) device, also termed a network-connected storage device, has its own IP address and can be accessed by multiple clients over a network. It consists of multiple hard disks arranged in a logical fashion to form a RAID structure. A consumer NAS system is centralized and offers multifunctional storage for the home network. It is useful for connecting several PCs, media players, print servers, and media servers together in a network and enables remote access for all devices. It provides faster access to stored data and has the capacity to store data at a faster rate. It has a lower maintenance cost as it can be managed from any remote location over the internet by a network administrator.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Consumer NAS market will grow at a CAGR of 14.3 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Consumer NAS market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of consumer NAS products priced below US$500.



TechNavio's report, the Global Consumer NAS Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Consumer NAS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Vendors

-Apple Inc.

-Buffalo Technology Inc.

-LenovoEMC (Iomega)

-Netgear Inc.

-QNAP Systems Inc.

-Western Digital Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors

-Cisco Systems Inc.

-Dell Corp.

-D-Link Systems Inc.

-Freecom Technologies B.V.

-Hitachi Ltd.

-Lacie Corp.

-LG Electronics Inc.

-Synology Inc.

-Thecus Technology Corp.



Key Market Driver

-Increasing Growth of Personal Data.

Key Market Challenge

-Lack of Technical Knowledge among End-users.

Key Market Trend

-Increasing Adoption of Video Surveillance Services.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

-What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



