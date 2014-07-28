Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2014 --About Digestive Health Food and Drinks



Digestive health food and drinks are products that are primarily designed to ease the symptoms of an overburdened digestive tract. Digestive health food and drink products also help in the prevention of many digestive health disorders such as gastroesophageal reflux disease, peptic ulcer disease, irritable bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease. They utilize natural and active ingredients, which are known to be particularly important for the health of the human digestive system. The ingredients used in digestive health food and drink products can be classified into three major categories: Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Food Enzymes.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Digestive Health Food and Drinks market will grow at a CAGR of 8.04 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Digestive Health Food and Drinks market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of digestive health food and drinks in the Retail industry.



TechNavio's report, the Global Digestive Health Food and Drinks Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, Europe, and the APAC and MEA regions; it also covers the Global Digestive Health Food and Drinks market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

-Americas

-Europe

-APAC

-MEA

Key Vendors

-Danisco A/S

-Danone S.A.

-Nestlé S.A.

-Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd..



Other Prominent Vendors

-Arla Foods Inc.

-BioGaia AB

-Chr. Hansen A/S

-Clover Industries Ltd.

-Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

-Ganeden Biotech plc

-General Mills Inc.

-Institut Rosell-Lallemand

-Lifeway Foods Inc.

-Probi AB

-Royal DSM N.V.

-Seven Seas Ireland Ltd.



Key Market Driver

-Increasing Aging Population.

Key Market Challenge

-Increasing Competition in the Market.

Key Market Trend

-Increasing Demand for Probiotics-based Products.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

-What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

