Labor and Logistics are More Predictable with aPriori Cost Management Platform

Concord, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2006 -- According to Frank Azzolino, President and CEO of aPriori, “Using aPriori, costs related to materials, labor, and logistics are more predictable and available more quickly and accurately than ever before.” Discrete manufacturers are in the continuous pursuit of lowering cost-of-goods sold (COGS) which is now possible through the real-time, predictive cost management platform.



aPriori Version 4.0 broadens visibility to the cost impact of trade-off’s between performance, quality, price, and delivery for a wide array of industries and products. Azzolino notes, “aPriori’s Cost Management Platform is driving significant and substantial cost saving for customers. Recent production use has demonstrated an 8 to 39% cost of goods (COGS) reduction for both new and mature products and a first year return-on-investment (ROI.)



Based in Concord, MA, aPriori (http://www.apriori.com) is the technology leader providing innovative cost management solutions to the discrete manufacturing industry. aPriori’s Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patent-protected cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



Contact:

John Busa

aPriori

978-371-2006

jbusa@apriori.com







