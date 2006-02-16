Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2006 -- Jeffrey S. Lang, Vice President and Chief Solutions Officer Central to Engineer-to-Order ERP Leader Visibility Corporation



Jeffrey S. Lang has more than 25 years of management experience across multiple manufacturing and high technology positions. He is the designer of the Visibility Quality Workbench, Project Exchange, CustomerServer and VendorServer applications. Mr. Lang oversees the design and development of all Visibility solutions including definition of integrated applications such as VISIBILITY.net ERP application and the CustomerServer and VendorServer Web-based eCommerce applications.



A professional engineer by education, Lang worked professionally as an electrical/electronic design engineer, as the Vice President and General Manager of a public company, and for the past 17 years as Vice President, CFO / CTO and owner of Atronix, Incorporated a multi-national contract manufacturing company.



Visibility Corporation (http://www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.





VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



