Consumer electronics is a term for electronic equipment used on a daily basis by individuals. This market includes vendors who manufacture audio and video equipment for purposes such as home entertainment and in-car entertainment. The sales of these products are mainly determined by the technology used in these products, the pricing, availability of different variants, and the level of after-sales support given to customers. In addition, global economic conditions also influence the sales of consumer electronics because they directly affect the purchasing power of customers.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Consumer Electronics market will grow at a CAGR of 5.59 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Consumer Electronics market can be divided into five segments: TVs, In-car Entertainment Equipment, Portable and Home Audio Equipment, Cameras, and Image Recording and Playback Devices. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Consumer Electronics market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from consumer electronic products manufacturing.



TechNavio's report, the Global Consumer Electronics Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and EMEA regions and the Americas; it also covers the Global Consumer Electronics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

-APAC

-EMEA

-Americas

Key Vendors

-LG Electronics Inc.

-Panasonic Corp.

-Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

-Sony Corp.

-Toshiba Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors

-Akai Sales Pte. Ltd.

-Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

-Hitachi Ltd.

-Koninklijke Philips N.V.

-Konka Group

-Microsoft Corp.

-MIRC Electronics Ltd.

-Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

-RCA Corp.

-Sansui Electric Co. Ltd.

-Sharp Corp.

-Videocon Industries Ltd.



Key Market Driver

-Increasing Launch of New Product Lines.

Key Market Challenge

-Rapid Decrease in Average Selling Prices.

Key Market Trend

-Emergence of Ultra HDTV Technology.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

-What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

