Microdisplays are microminiaturized displays with a diagonal screen size of less than 25 mm. They are basically high-density, high resolution screens used in magnified display systems. They have two basic applications-- projection and near-to-eye display?and appear in devices across various sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial. Microdisplays can be incorporated in a variety of visual electronics for new 3G portable communications devices, digital camera wireless applications, portable DVDs, and PCs.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Microdisplays Market will grow at a CAGR of 33.31 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Microdisplays market can be segmented into three divisions: DLP Technology, LCoS Technology and HTPS Technology. These are the different technologies used in the microdisplays to provide better image quality.



TechNavio's report, the Global Microdisplays Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Microdisplays Market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

-Americas

-EMEA

-APAC

Key Vendors

-AU Optronics Corp.

-eMagin Corp.

-Kopin Corp.

-Universal Display Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors

-Cambridge Display Technology Ltd.

-Epson Corp.

-Forth Dimension Displays Ltd.

-Himax Display Inc.

-LG Display Co Ltd.

-Liteye Systems Inc.

-Micron Technologies Inc.

-Microvision Inc.

-Wisechip Semiconductor Inc.



Key Market Driver

-Increased Usage of Microdisplays in Rear Projection Televisions.

Key Market Challenge

-High Manufacturing Cost.

Key Market Trend

-Emergence of Microdisplay-based Holographic Displays.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

-What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

