Oxfam America Continues to Bring Message to the US

OAAA aids Oxfam America in their quest to bring More Than Relief



Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2006 -- To boost its ongoing U.S. ad campaign, international development agency Oxfam America has partnered with the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA) to request donated media for Oxfam America messaging.



Forged in December 2005, the OAAA relationship has already produced media donations from members across the USA. Bulletins, 30-sheet posters, telephone kiosks and bus shelter posters can already be seen throughout New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and California.



“The outdoor industry is honored to assist Oxfam in its important work to eliminate poverty, hunger and injustice around the world particularly for those affected by crisis. Outdoor advertising is a powerful communication tool that will help bring the Oxfam message to millions of people,” stated Stephen Freitas, Chief Marketing Officer for the Outdoor Advertising Association of America.



The ads feature a photo of an unidentified smiling boy, taken by photographer Jim Holmes while capturing images of the tsunami disaster in South Asia. The campaign will continue through March.



The outdoor campaign follows last year’s effort, in which Oxfam America launched ads on airport billboards and on United Airlines flights. The goal of both campaigns is to remind the American public that victims of disasters, such as the tsunami and hurricanes in the Gulf Coast, will need help long after the story leaves the airwaves.



Oxfam America has used a variety of techniques to raise awareness in the last year. To close out 2005 it held an eBay auction featuring four exclusive and autographed “Make Trade Fair” ads of celebrities Chris Martin (Coldplay), Colin Firth, Djimon Hounsou and Minnie Driver. The striking photos were shot by international celebrity photographer Greg Williams and auctioned on New Year’s Eve, 2005. Proceeds from the auction went to benefit the victims of Hurricane Katrina and the earthquake in Pakistan.



About Oxfam America

Oxfam America is a Boston based non-profit organization that works to end global poverty through saving lives, strengthening communities, and campaigning for change. www.oxfamamerica.org



About OAAA

OAAA is the largest trade association representing the outdoor advertising industry. It is dedicated to leading and uniting a responsible outdoor advertising industry that is committed to serving the needs of consumers, advertisers and the public. The OAAA’s nearly 1,000 member companies generate more than $5 billion annually in ad revenues, representing more than 90% of industry income, and donate space to charitable organizations in excess of $350 million each year.



