20nine Design Builds Sales Team with Gabriella Lamesta

Conshohocken, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2006 --20nine Design Studios, LLC of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania expands its sales team with Gabriella Lamesta. Lamesta will focus on new business development.



According to Greg Ricciardi, 20nine Design’s managing partner, “Adding Gabriella to our team will help us meet our goals to increase annual gross sales, staff size and market visibility.” Ricciardi said, “20nine is thriving among a host of competitive ad agencies in the Philadelphia area. Our growth, client retention rate and awards received are clear indicators of our success as a premier brand development agency. Gabriella is just the person to take on the business development role.”



Prior to joining 20nine Design, Lamesta worked for Crane Marketing Communications in Blue Bell, PA where she sharpened her skills in marketing, and advertising. Lamesta worked as a manager of Programs and Events at the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce for 4 years where she coordinated the annual Job Fair, County Breakfast Series, Paradigm award luncheons and many other networking, educational and regional business events. Lamesta received her Bachelor’s degree from West Chester University in Pennsylvania. She currently resides in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. In her spare time Lamesta enjoys running, going to the shore, watching sports and spending time with family.



20nine Design Studios

20 Nine Design Studios is committed to connecting consumers to our clients’ brand. Utilizing strategic, highly-creative, design solutions, we also help our clients become more closely identified with their own brands.



We deliver superior service by establishing direct communication between our designers and our clients—no middlemen are involved. 20nine Design's creative process is fun, energetic, inventive, and unique resulting in a final product of superior quality and professionalism.



With a cutting-edge approach, the 20nine Design team has the prodigious ability to anticipate our clients’ needs and exceed their expectations. Our mantra is simple: we are successful only when our clients prosper.



