Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2014 --There are two main types of printers: Impact printers and non-impact printers. Impact printers produce text and images on paper when the print head of the printer strikes the paper physically. Non-impact printers like inkjet and laser printers do the same without actually striking the paper. While inkjet printers spray tiny drops of ink onto a paper, laser printers use cylindrical drums that roll electrically charged ink onto the paper. Printers can also be classified on the basis of the print technology they use-the most popular ones include inkjet printers, laser printers, dot-matrix printers, and thermal printers.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Printer Market will grow at a CAGR of 0.9 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Printer Market for the period 2014-2018. The report covers inkjet printers including inkjet MFPs and laser printers including monochrome laser printers, color laser printers, and laser MFPs. This report also covers dot matrix printers and copiers. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales and the unit shipments of the above mentioned printers. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading vendors in the market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the Global Printer market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Printer Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Printer Market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

-Americas

-EMEA

-APAC



Key Vendors

-Brother Industries Ltd.

-Canon Inc.

-Hewlett-Packard Co.

-Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

-Seiko Epson Corp

-Xerox Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors

-Eastman Kodak Co.

-Konica Minolta Inc.

-Lexmark International Inc.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.



Key Market Driver

-Increase in Demand for Inkjet Technology Printers.

-Increase in Demand for Inkjet Technology Printers.



Key Market Challenge

-Slowdown in Global Economy.

-Slowdown in Global Economy.



Key Market Trend

-Increase in Demand for Color Prints.

-Increase in Demand for Color Prints.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

-What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

