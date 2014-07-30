Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2014 --Industrial automation solutions help companies to optimize their business operations by effectively controlling their production processes. Industrial automation solutions include the following major products: DCS, MES, PLC, PLM, and SCADA. These automation products are widely used by different process and discrete industries including Oil and Gas, Power, Pharmaceutical, Pulp and Paper, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, and Food and Beverage. These automation solutions provide real-time information about various processes thereby improving the efficiency of the entire plant and also optimizing the overall operational cost.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Industrial Automation market in the EMEA region will grow at a CAGR of 7.62 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Industrial Automation market in the EMEA region can be divided into five segments: PLM, DCS, SCADA, PLC, and MES.



TechNavio's report, the Industrial Automation Market in the EMEA Region 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Industrial Automation market in the EMEA region market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Region

-EMEA



Key Vendors

-ABB Ltd.

-Honeywell International Inc.

-Rockwell Automation Inc.

-Siemens AG



Other Prominent Vendors

-Applied Material Inc.

-Apriso Corp.

-Aspen Technologies Inc.

-Camstar Systems Inc.

-Control Systems International Inc.

-Emerson Electric Co.

-Eyelite Inc.

-GE Co.

-Invensys plc

-Metso Corp.

-Miracom Inc.

-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

-Omron Corp.

-SAP AG

-Schneider Electric SA

-Toshiba International Corp.



Key Market Driver

-Need to Reduce Manufacturing Costs.

Key Market Challenge

-Vendor Reluctance to Migrate to Latest Technology.

Key Market Trend

-Increasing Availability of Wireless Sensor Networking.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

-What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

