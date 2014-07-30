Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2014 --Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems are used to monitor and control industrial processes and infrastructure in manufacturing plants. SCADA helps to gather information about different equipments across various industrial processes such as manufacturing, transportation, power generation, refining, and desalination in both discrete and process manufacturing industries.



To Get More Details: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/global-scada-2014-2018-market



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global SCADA market will grow at a CAGR of 6.96 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global SCADA market is driven mainly by process industries such as Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, and Water and Wastewater. The Energy and Power and Oil and Gas industries are the principal end-users of SCADA-based industrial control systems. However, the Water and Wastewater industry is also expected to grow fast in developing countries due to increasing investment in infrastructure, which is increasing the demand for SCADA-based industrial control systems.



TechNavio's report, the Global SCADA Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, Asia, and Europe; it also covers the Global SCADA market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

-Americas

-Asia

-Europe



Key Vendors

-ABB Ltd.

-Schneider Electric SA

-Siemens AG



Other Prominent Vendors

-CG Automation Solutions USA Inc.

-Emerson Process Management

-GE Intelligent Platforms

-Invensys plc

-Rockwell Automation Inc.

-Yokogawa Electric Corp.



Key Market Driver

-Increasing Adoption in Process Automation Industries.

-For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge

-High Initial Investment and Maintenance Costs.

-For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend

-Increasing Availability of Wireless Sensor Networking.

-For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

-What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Browse Similar Report:

Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/intelligent-transportation-system-market



Global Connected Car Market

http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/connected-car-market



About

With the arsenal of different search reports, we help you here to look and buy research reports that will be helpful to you and your organization. Our research reports have the capability and authenticity to support your organization for growth and consistency.



With the window of opportunity getting open and shut at a speed of light, it has become very important to survive in the market and only the fittest and competent enough can do so. So, we try and provide with latest changes in the market that can suit your needs and help you take decision accordingly.



Contact Us:

Sona Padman

5320 SW Macadam Avenue,

Suite 100,

Portland, OR 97239,

United States.

Direct: +1 (617) 674-4143

Toll Free: +1 (855) 711-1555

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

Email: sales@bigmarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.bigmarketresearch.blogspot.com/

Web: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com