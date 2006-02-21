Universal Guardian Receives U.S. Distributor and Dealer Inventory Orders for Cobra StunLight™

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2006 -- UNIVERSAL GUARDIAN HOLDINGS, INC. (OTC BB: UGHO), an emerging global leader in non-lethal protection products, integrated transportation and global supply chain security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, announced today that Universal Guardian’s Shield Defense subsidiary has begun receiving inventory orders from its national distributors and dealers.



“Distributors are the foundation upon which we will build a broad-based network for sales of the Cobra StunLight™ products to federal government, state and local law enforcement agencies”, stated Michael Skellern, Universal’s CEO. “The Cobra StunLight™ and its ChemStream™ pepper canisters, PracticeStream™ training canisters and ChemWipe™ decontamination wipes are consumable products that generate recurring revenue as they are replaced. We expect sales of the Cobra StunLight™ and its accessories to contribute significant revenues to Universal Guardian as deployment and use expands in law enforcement, security and military markets,” added Mr. Skellern.



“A minimum order in excess of $10,000 is required to qualify as a Cobra StunLight™ distributor,” stated Shaunt Hartounian, Regional Director of North American sales. “Distributors will need to maintain inventories of Cobra StunLight™ and its accessories to meet their customers’ ongoing needs” added Mr. Hartounian.

The Cobra StunLight™ is designed to replace the standard police flashlight with a rugged, high intensity LED flashlight that provides escalating non-lethal use-of-force options. The Cobra StunLight™ instantly and continuously illuminates its target and launches a laser-aimed stream of OC (pepper) that can debilitate one or more suspects at distances of up to 21 feet or more.



