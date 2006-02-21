New Solihull Community Website www.solihullinfo.co.uk Goes Online

Solihull, West Midlands, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2006 -- So he decided to set up www.Solihullinfo.co.uk, which is a FREE community-based web site jam-packed with information such as a directory of local businesses and organisations, which already contains nearly 4,500 entries, each one containing comprehensive information about the business and a link to their website; childrens pages which provide links to both education and games sites; and links to local news, travel and weather sites. This site also offers free consumer guides, namely: a Childcare Report which provides the latest leading-edge information on childcare and details of local childcare provision (listed by post code); the latest Primary School (Key Stage 2) Achievement and Attainment Tables (formerly known as Performance Tables) with links to each school’s latest Ofsted Inspection Report; a Home Security Guide with the latest advice on home security and details of local suppliers; a Restaurant Guide of over 1000 establishments (categorised by restaurant type) that provides information on local restaurants as well as those out of town for that really special occasion. This guide also includes links to local taxi firms to eliminate drink-drive problems; and a Days Out guide that gives details of places to visit all over the Midlands, listed by category, together with a route planner.



"Thanks to the internet, a wealth of information can now be accessed at people's finger-tips, and I thought it would be helpful to have a detailed information source tailored for people in the local area. It's free of charge and I really hope it will be of help to the local community,” says Mr Abbott.



Solihullinfo is a local information website that is designed to make life easier for consumers in the Solihull area which includes: Solihull, Birmingham, Stratford Upon Avon, Henley In Arden, Knowle and Dorridge. It is a free service that saves time and money and helps consumers make informed decisions. It also supports the local community by promoting local businesses and organisations.



