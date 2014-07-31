Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --Data quality tools are used to ensure that the quality of data delivered, used, or received is fit for purpose, including core business operations, business information analytics and decision making. Vendors in this market offer a wide range of data quality tools to improve data for their customers, including data profiling, monitoring, parsing, standardization, and data enrichment tools. These tools are applied to various types of data such as customer data, financial data, and product data to provide high-quality information or improve data quality.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Data Quality Tools market in the APAC region will grow at a CAGR of 20.66 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Data Quality Tools Market in the APAC region has witnessed significant growth in 2013 especially in the areas of address standardization/validation and matching. The report discusses the state of data quality tools in the APAC region and the adoption pattern and maturity of the same among the businesses in this region.

TechNavio's report, the Data Quality Tools Market in the APAC Region 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the Data Quality Tools market in the APAC region landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Vendors

-Experian Data Quality

-IBM Corp.

-Informatica Corp.

-Pitney Bowes Inc.

-SAP AG

-SAS Institute Inc.

-Trillium Software Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors

-Active Prime Inc.

-Ataccama Corp.

-Business Data Quality Ltd.

-Capscan Ltd.

-DataMentors Inc.

-DataQualityFirst Inc.

-Datiris LLC

-Datras Inc.

-DQ Global Ltd.

-Infoglide Software Corp.

-Infoshare Systems Inc.

-Innovative Systems Inc.

-Intelligent Search Technology Inc.

-Inquera Ltd.

-Melissa DATA Corp.

-Oracle Corp.

-Satori Software Inc.

-Stibo Systems A/S



Key Market Driver

-Need to Increase Productivity.

-For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge

-Lack of Automation.

-For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend

-Emergence of SaaS-based Data Quality Tools.

-For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

-What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

