Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --A digital camera or a digicam is an optical device used to encode images and videos into digital format. Unlike traditional film cameras that record an image on a film (analog), digital cameras record images as digital data. Digital cameras can be classified into built-in lens cameras, such as point-and-shoot cameras, and interchangeable lens cameras, such as DSLRs and MILCs. A DSLR camera works on a unique reflex design scheme, which combines optics with the mechanism of an SLR camera having a digital imaging sensor. The MILC class consists of digital system cameras that provide an interchangeable lens mount and do not have a mirror reflex optical viewfinder. Today, digital cameras have made it very easy for individuals to capture still moments worthy of remembrance.



To Get More Details: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/digital-camera-in-north-america-2014-2018-market



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Digital Camera market in North America will grow at a CAGR of 7.93 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The majority of the revenue in the Digital Camera market in North America is generated by two key segments: Built-in Lens Cameras and Interchangeable Lens Cameras. The Interchangeable Lens Cameras segment is further divided into two sub-segments: DSLR Cameras and MILCs.

TechNavio's report, the Digital Camera Market in North America 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Digital Camera market in North America landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Region

-North America



Key Vendors

-Canon Inc.

-Nikon Corp.

-Panasonic Corp.

-Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

-Sony Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors

-Casio Computer Co.

-Fujifilm Corp.

-Hewlett-Packard Co.

-Leica Camera AG

-Olympus Corp.

-Ricoh Co. Ltd.

-Sakar International Inc.

-Sigma Corp.

-Toshiba Corp.



Key Market Driver

-Increase in Demand for MILCs.

-For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge

-Increasing Popularity of Smartphones.

-For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend

-Increase in Demand for Personalized Digital Cameras.

-For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

-What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

More Information about Digital Cameras



Browse Similar Report:

Global Premium Messaging Market

http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/premium-messaging-market



Global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC)

http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/embedded-multimedia-card-eMMC-market



About

With the arsenal of different search reports, we help you here to look and buy research reports that will be helpful to you and your organization. Our research reports have the capability and authenticity to support your organization for growth and consistency.



With the window of opportunity getting open and shut at a speed of light, it has become very important to survive in the market and only the fittest and competent enough can do so. So, we try and provide with latest changes in the market that can suit your needs and help you take decision accordingly.



Contact Us:

Sona Padman

5320 SW Macadam Avenue,

Suite 100,

Portland, OR 97239,

United States.

Direct: +1 (617) 674-4143

Toll Free: +1 (855) 711-1555

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

Email: sales@bigmarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.bigmarketresearch.blogspot.com/

Web: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com