Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --AMOLED displays are developed using thin-film display technology in which organic compounds form the electro-luminescent material. An AMOLED display consists of an active matrix of OLED pixels that generate light on electrical stimulation. The OLED pixels are deposited onto a thin-film transistor that functions as a switch to control the current flowing to each pixel. AMOLED displays are widely used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, and other consumer electronic devices. One of the unique advantages of AMOLED displays is that they offer ultrahigh quality pictures while reducing power consumption. Moreover, they help reduce the weight of the device while adding to its aesthetic value.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global AMOLED Display Market will grow at a CAGR of 18.3 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global AMOLED Display Market for the period 2013-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of AMOLED displays with screen sizes greater than 2 inches, which are used in smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronic devices. It report does not take AMOLED panels for televisions into consideration. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading vendors in the market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the Global AMOLED Display Market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



TechNavio's report, the Global AMOLED Display Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global AMOLED Display Market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

-Americas

-EMEA

-APAC



Key Vendors

-AU Optronics Corp.

-Japan Display Inc.

-LG Display Co. Ltd.

-Panasonic Corp.

-Samsung Display Co. Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors

-Chimei Innolux Corp.

-Sharp Corp.



Key Market Driver

-Increasing Adoption of AMOLED Displays in Smartphones.

Key Market Challenge

-High Cost of Production.

Key Market Trend

-Rapid Technological Advancements.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

-What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

