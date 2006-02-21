NetDimensions Releases Version 4.5 of the Enterprise Knowledge Platform Learning Management System

Wan Chai, Hong -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2006 -- Kong NetDimensions, a provider of enterprise-class learning management system (LMS) software and services, today announced the availability of its newest version of the Enterprise Knowledge Platform (EKP). In addition to numerous enhancements, new features available with EKP version 4.5 include a tabbed user interface that improves usability for learners and e-commerce support, including online credit card payment support.



"Many of the enhancements now available in EKP 4.5 have been created in conjunction with our clients," said NetDimensions Chief Technology Officer Rob Lowe. "The new tabbed interface is the result of an in-depth usability study that produced a number of recommendations on how learners' interactions with the system could be improved. These recommendations have been incorporated into EKP 4.5 and will have a significant, positive affect on the acceptance and ROI of online education delivered to learners with EKP."



Since the first release of the award-winning LMS in 1999, EKP has received high marks from clients and e-learning analysts for its ease of installation and use. In a recent ballot, readers of Elearning! Magazine voted EKP one of the three best hosted LMS's in the world and a 2005 study by Bersin & Associates of corporate LMS users reported that NetDimensions had the "highest LMS customer loyalty" of any vendor in the study.



Additional enhancements available with EKP 4.5 include:



· Powerful usability enhancements to the Report Wizard plus the addition of new reporting categories and table-sets making it easier for managers and administrators to design custom and ad-hoc reports.



· A new performance appraisal system added to the Career Development Center to complement EKP's competency and job profiling support.



· New email parameters, defined reminder events, and the ability to add "ical" attachments to update desktop email client calendars (e.g. Outlook and Lotus Notes calendars) for new enrollments.



· New PDF-based templates allowing administrators and learners to print secure licenses and certificates on demand.



· E-commerce capability including support for on-line credit card payment processing during user enrollments. EKP now ships with a default VeriSign Payment Adapter although adapters for other payment providers can be configured.



As with previous versions, this release is available as a licensed application or as a hosted service. Three license options, Gold, Silver and Bronze, are now available globally via NetDimensions' worldwide network of resellers.



About NetDimensions



Established in 1999, NetDimensions provides learning management systems for global enterprises. The company's web-based learning and knowledge management software solutions deliver and manage corporate training, assessment and certification programs, as well as help clients around the world address growing regulatory compliance needs. NetDimensions' client roster includes multinational companies such as Cathay Pacific, HSBC, ING and South Africa Telkom. For additional information on NetDimensions, please visit http://www.netdimensions.com.

