Peripheral I.V. catheters are peripheral venous devices used to infuse medication or fluids directly into a vein, or draw blood samples for testing. These catheters are made of a non-irritant material, such as silicone, which negates any side effects caused when they are left in the patient's arm for several weeks or months. Peripheral I.V. catheters are introduced into the peripheral vein using a needle and fixed to the patient's skin with an adhesive tape. The needle is then removed, leaving a small tube of the cannula at the insertion site. Advanced peripheral I.V. catheters are equipped with additional safety features to prevent needlestick injuries, which allow for their use in critical care units in hospitals.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Peripheral I.V. Catheter market to grow at a CAGR of 8.08 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Peripheral I.V. Catheter market can be segmented into two divisions: Peripheral insertion catheters and Integrated/Closed catheters.

TechNavio's report, the Global Peripheral I.V. Catheter Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Peripheral I.V. Catheter market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

-Americas

-EMEA

-APAC



Key Vendors

-B. Braun Melsungen AG

-Becton, Dickenson and Co.

-C.R. Bard Inc.

-Smiths Medical

-Tangent Medical Technologies

-Teleflex Inc.

-Terumo Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors

-Argon Medical Devices Inc.

-Medical Components Inc.

-Vascular Pathways Inc.

-VIGMED AB

-Vygon SA



Market Driver

-Increasing Elderly Population.

Market Challenge

-High Cost of Integrated/ Closed Catheters.

Market Trend

-Rising Use of Closed I.V. Catheter Systems.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

-What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

