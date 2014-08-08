Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2014 --About Therapeutic Vaccines

A therapeutic vaccine is a biological combination developed to improve immunity by inducing an attack against a diseased cell or tissue. This differs from prophylactic vaccines, which are administered to an individual with a disease in order to induce a defense mechanism. There are two approved cancer therapeutic vaccines on the market; Provenge and Oncophage. Additionally, a large number of therapeutic vaccines are under clinical development and are expected to be approved for use during the forecast period.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Therapeutic Vaccines market to grow at a CAGR of 62.81 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Therapeutic Vaccine market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various therapeutic vaccines available in the market.

TechNavio's report, the Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Therapeutic Vaccines market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

-Americas

-EMEA

-APAC



Key Vendors

-Agenus Inc.

-Bavarian Nordic A/S.

-Dendreon Corp.

-GlaxoSmithKline plc

-Novartis International AG



Other Prominent Vendors

-AFFiRiS AG.

-Argos Therapeutics Inc.

-Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

-CEL-SCI Corp.

-Cytos Biotechnology AG

-GlobeImmune Inc.

-NewLink Genetics Corp.

-NovaRx Corp.

-Oncothyreon Inc.

-TVAX Biomedical Inc.

-TapImmune Inc.

-Vical Inc.

-Vaccinogen Inc.



Market Driver

-Increase in Incidence of Cancer, Infectious Diseases, and Physiological Disorders

-Ongoing Development of a Large Number of Therapeutic Vaccines



Market Challenge

-Stringent Regulations

-Adverse Side Effects of Therapeutic Vaccines



Market Trend

-Improved Understanding of Immunology and Immunotherapy

-Increase in Mergers and Acquisitions



Key Questions Answered in this Report

-What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

