Offshore outsourcing company QArea goes to 3GSM World Congress 2006

Kharkiv, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2006 -- QArea, offshore outsourcing company, also being the leading developer of applications for PDA and smart phones and provider of automated testing solutions for PDA applications, is announcing its attending 3GSM World Congress 2006 in Barcelona, Spain.



3GSM World Congress will take place in Barcelona 13-16 of February 2006.



3GSM Congress is a dedicated event covering mobile technologies, wireless networks and mechanism of their providing, starting with basic communication and network operability support systems through wireless handhelds users utilize in their everyday life, as well as personified content which makes PDAs and mobile phones ever convenient tools for business and leisure.



"Without a doubt, 3GSM World Congress 2005 has been the most well-attended, most exciting and most important gathering ever for the mobile industry," explained Bill Gajda, Chief Marketing Officer at the GSM Association. "We look forward to welcoming everyone to Barcelona in 2006, where we're sure that we can transplant the best of Cannes’ 'village' atmosphere into the Fira de Barcelona's vibrant space."



3GSM Congress is the largest conference and exhibition event of its kind. This year alone the event attracted over 32,000 of the most senior executives with a vested interest in the wireless industry. 2006 is said to be bigger than the one of 2005 and is a not to be missed for any executive serious about the opportunities that lie ahead in this business.



This year, 2006, the world's premier mobile event is making 3GSM World Congress history with record breaking pre-registrations. 962 companies have signed up as exhibitors, showcasing their latest mobile products, services and solutions - a massive 40% increase from last year! 50,000 visitors are also expected in Barcelona.



The keynote speakers are: Steve Ballmer, CEO, Microsoft, Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, President & COO, (CEO Elect), Nokia, Arun Sarin, CEO, Vodafone Group, Sanjiv Ahuja, CEO, Orange Group and others.



Among mainstream topics are: innovations in GSM, delivering of multimedia through handsets, mobile TV and Radio content, gaming content and opportunities for service providers and players, 3G and WCDMA technologies, mobile security and others.



Offshore software development company QArea will present its extended experience in software development and testing services for PDA & Mobile. Since 2001 QArea is a key company in Ukraine professionally and full time engaged in PDA & Mobile application development, porting and testing. Being committed to providing custom software of the highest quality QArea contributed to success of many well-known companies mainly located in the US and West Europe.



PDA & Mobile domain in QArea is presented by Windows CE/Windows Mobile, Symbian, J2ME. QArea develops and ports software for entertainment and business providing standalone, client/server and WAP applications and WAP portal solutions engaging a vast variety of wireless connection technologies as GPS, WAP, GPRS, Bluetooth, IrDA, or Wi-Fi.



About QArea: QArea is the one of the largest offshore software development companies in Eastern Europe since 2001. Its primary focus is brought upon application development for handheld devices, (j2me development), Symbian, WinCE (Windows Mobile), Palm devices and related. Also, QArea cultivates strong .NET and Java development teams performing standalone and web-application development services.

