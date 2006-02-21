Participants Lose Over 75 lbs. Through WeightLossWars.com Competition

Orem, Utah -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2006 -- A group of friends and family frustrated with dieting and weight loss failure turned to an online competition to help motivate them to lose more than 75 lbs. over a 4 month period.



The competition hosted on WeightLossWars.com helped participants to lose over 75 lbs, exercise more than 25 miles, with the winner of the competition losing 9% of their original body weight.



The competition began with Jen sending out invitations through WeightLossWars.com to her family and friends to join her competition “Fight the Flab.” Many accepted her offer and registered on the competition that Jen had set up. All the participants put 10 dollars into the pot as a prize for the winner. The prize would go to the individual who lost the highest percentage of their body weight.



The participants of the competition were able to chart, measure and evaluate their respective goals against each other daily online. A message board provided for the competition was a medium of encouragement, motivation and the occasional taunt.



"Fight the Flab" was a great success with over a 93% participation rate. Many participants reached their weight loss goals and were able to develop become more energetic, healthy and happy.



More and more people are turning to online weight competitions to help them with their weight loss goals. “Competition is one of the best motivators and WeightLossWars.com captures that essence of competition and uses it as a catalyst to help people accomplish their weight loss, health and dieting goals,” commented Blair Wilson, Director of Marketing for WeightLossWars.com.



