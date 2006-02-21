Del Mar Hills Academy Exceeds $105,000 Funding Goal - Four Specialist Teacher Positions Secured for 2006-07

Del Mar, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2006 -- Del Mar Hills Academy has exceeded this year’s funding goal of $105,000, securing its four Specialist Teacher Positions in Science, Music, Art and Technology for the 2006-07 school year. In addition, Del Mar Hills Academy had the highest percentage of parents participating in reaching this goal among all schools in the District.



Although it is one of the smaller schools, Del Mar Hills Academy traditionally has one of the highest funding goals set by the District. With strong parent and Corporate support the Academy has consistently met or exceeded the District goals in order to maintain its credentialed Specialist Teachers. Funding goals for each school are set by the District annually in collaboration with the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation (DMSEF). Each year, the Foundation contributes over 30% of the funds used by the District in support of Specialist Teacher salaries across all schools. This year the deadline for reaching goal was set by the District at February 15th, rather than June 30th, to accommodate the District’s strategic planning process.



Reaching the funding goal this year under the accelerated deadline, with the highest parent participation rate in the District, demonstrates the continued support of parents for the Academy philosophy and SMArT approach to learning, now being shared throughout the District. The SMArT approach to learning at the Academy makes Science, Music, Art and Technology integral parts of the curriculum. Last year’s May 2005 implementation of the District’s new equity formula for allocation of Specialist resources, had the most significant impact on Del Mar Hills Academy, and resulted in the loss of District funding for one full time Specialist teacher. In the last two weeks of the 2004-05 school year, over 90% of the Academy parents generously donated the additional $65,000 needed to maintain all specialists for the 2005-06 school year and prevent disruption to its award winning and nationally recognized programs.



The staff and students thank all of our generous parents and Corporate sponsors for their continued support. We look forward to another outstanding school year in 2006-07 with all four of our Specialists teachers as part of the Academy team.



Del Mar Hills Academy has established a curriculum that provides unique learning opportunities for public school students. In recognition for its excellence, the Academy has received both the National Blue Ribbon and California Distinguished School awards. At Del Mar Hills Academy we are preparing our students to lead the way in addressing the challenges of the 21st Century. To learn more, please visit our website at http://www.delmarhills.com.



CONTACT: Del Mar Hills Academy, Laurie Francis, Principal, (858) 755-9763



