Driving Profit Opportunities with aPriori’s Cost Management Platform

Concord, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2006 -- aPriori’s patent-protected technology combines product design information, production facility capabilities, and cost structure, and customer-specific cost accounting methodology to produce accurate real-time, predictive cost information.



According to Frank Azzolino, President and CEO of aPriori, “Tangible competitive advantages are derived from thoroughly understanding your company’s business costs as well the competitor’s products and costs. Understanding function cost trade-offs early in the product development life cycle combined with visibility and ability to affect product cost through manufacturing and delivery drive customer satisfaction and profit opportunities.” Azzilino argues, “A 1% decrease in COGS (Cost-of-Goods Sold) can equate to 16 – 30% increase in net income in many discrete manufacturing companies.”



Based in Concord, MA, aPriori (http://www.apriori.com) is the technology leader providing innovative cost management solutions to the discrete manufacturing industry. aPriori’s Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patent-protected cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



