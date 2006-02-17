Enterprise 21’s ERP Software Manages Bioterrorism Act of 2002 Compliance Requirements

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2006 -- Created by Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in 2002, the Bioterrorism Act of 2002 requires FDA regulated companies to adhere to a specific set of requirements for the establishment and maintenance of records. The scope of the regulation includes requirements for the establishment and maintenance of records by persons who manufacture, process, pack, transport, distribute, receive, hold, or import food. The regulation dictates that companies be able to produce records within four hours pertaining to the manufacture, processing, packing, transporting, distribution, receipt, holding, or importation of food products.



Bioterrorism Act of 2002 Requirements Supported by Enterprise 21:



• Design verification and validation of manufactured product

• Recipe management

• Routine manufacturing

• Engineering change order tracking

• Component and supplier selection

• Product labeling

• Testing and inspection

• Document management

• Complete raw material through finished good lot tracking

• Product distribution and tracking

• Recall management support

• Full data warehouse and ad hoc report writer for fast and easy reporting



According to Rebecca Gill, Vice-President of TGI, Ltd., “Enterprise 21 is a fully integrated ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software package developed in a closed system approach. The Bioterrorism Act of 2002 affects small, medium, and large companies alike. The required dates of compliance may vary by company size, but the requirements themselves stay the same. Compliance is not option, it is a mandate.”



