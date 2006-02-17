John T. Nugent: Chairman and CEO of Engineer-to-Order ERP Leader Visibility Corporation

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2006 -- As the CEO and principal investor, John T. Nugent architects Visibility’s strategic planning, financial operations, customer relations and product strategy. He has 25 years experience founding, investing in and growing ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) related software and service companies. John has a proven track record of protecting and enhancing his customers’ software investments and a bankable reputation as an innovative executive capable of profitably growing technology companies and creating shareholder value. His vision is simple: “Delight every customer!”



Prior to investing in Visibility Corporation, John held board level and operating positions at Powersoft Corporation, IDFM and Spectrum Associates. He was the Co- Founder of Pivotpoint Corporation and CEO from 1987 until the year 2000. He has an A.B. from the College of the Holy Cross and a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School. He is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association.



Visibility Corporation (http://www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



