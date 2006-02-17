Tampa Bay Business Journal Reports

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2006 -- Every two years the Manufacturing Marketing firm, TR Cutler, Inc. (www.trcutlerinc.com) conducts a national survey about the optimism of manufacturers throughout the U.S. The Tampa Bay Business Journal reported the survey results at: http://www.bizjournals.com/industries/manufacturing/general/2005/12/26/tampabay_daily6.html



When last conducted, November 2003, the manufacturing sector was coming out of a long-term slump. Indeed the economy of the manufacturing sector has improved drastically in the past two years. Among the 2429 privately-held manufacturers surveyed, optimism was stronger in almost all geographic sectors, with few exceptions. The most optimist geographic regions are:



With a rating of >70% saying 2006 will be better or much better than 2005



Louisville (77.1%)

Dayton (76.9%)

Dallas (76.3%)

Cleveland (76.1%)

Milwaukee (75.2%)

Kansas City (75.0%)

Atlanta (74.1%)

Nashville (73.6%)

Memphis (73.1%)

Tampa (72.2%)

Charlotte (71.8%)

Cincinnati (71.6%)

Chicago (71.4%)

Orlando (71.2%)

San Antonio (70.8%)



Thomas R. Cutler, who founded the consortium in 1999, has grown the participation from 300 journalists to more than two thousands key clients, journalists, editors, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide. Cutler has authored more than 1000 articles for a wide range of manufacturing periodicals, industrial publications, and business journals including most of the leading monthly trade publications. TR Cutler, Inc., (www.trcutlerinc.com), is the nation's largest manufacturing marketing and public relations firm, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



