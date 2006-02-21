Monkeybongo.Com Launches New Software "Oneclickringtones" Lets Users Turn MP3s into Free Ringtones with a Single Click

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2006 -- For ringtone lovers, a new software has just been released that will enable them to turn their entire MP3 collection into free ringtones with a single click.



"It's a revolutionary new software," states Mark Cave, the founder of the newly launched MonkeyBongo.com website.



"We know how popular ringtones are worldwide. Our software gives users the power to choose a single MP3 file... or a whole directory... and simply click a button to turn them into free ringtones. They can then upload them to their phone for free."



With the advent of portable media players, and the many users who now have MP3 collections, the company believes that it's free software will attract a lot of users.



"Everyday, people are buying ringtones. With our software, they can turn their favorite song into a ringtone for free."



The company is releasing a full suite of six free softwares, all for creating free ringtones or free wallpapers for mobile phones.



The softwares are a 100% free download to the user.



Included with the free download are:



OneClickRingtones

RingtoneEditor

Voice2Ringtone

WallpaperCreator

MidiEditor

Upload2Phone



"We are moving toward creating an online mobile community," states Mark Cave, "So, we decided to start by creating what we consider the best set of ringtone tools in the world."

