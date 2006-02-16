MLM Services Develops CalcULink - Set to Revolutionise the UK’s Secured Loan Business

East Grinstead, West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2006 -- A new online system has been developed by Sussex-based internet company MLM Services. Called CalcULink, it is set to revolutionise the way brokers do business throughout the UK by making the whole process of finding secured loans, getting quotations and processing loans much easier and faster.



“It’s easy to think that there’s nothing left to automate today in our modern world, but, believe it or not, one or two pockets of old fashioned manual systems are still in use in some industries. The secured loan business was one of them - until we came along,” says Dale Bulbrook, Managing Director of MLM Services.



“We are very pleased with the final product and amazed how powerful it is. I’m very proud of the fact that this one application, developed exclusively by MLM Services, is changing the face of the entire secured loan business throughout the UK as well as increasing efficiency for all concerned. In the past, brokers had to manually compare each lender’s quotation, after typing in all of the borrower’s details. But today, thanks to CalcULink, all they have to do is log on to the system via www.calculink.co.uk and everything they need is right there at their fingertips!”



CalcULink is working together with major lenders in the secured loan sector. It was created to bring secured loan product information direct to the broker, thus allowing them to source the best deal for their client. Access to these products has, until now, been sparse. CalcULink also gives brokers the reassurance that they have given ‘best advice’ and so retain credibility with their client. The system is beneficial to lenders too as it helps them promote their products to a wider audience of brokers or packagers (all of the CalcULink subscribers ) direct to their PCs or laptops as well as inform them of the latest updates and offers.



John Prust of Manchester-based Southern Pacific Personal Loans (SPPL) states: “SPPL is delighted to be a subscribing lender to CalcULink. The secured second charge loan market has long been in need of a comprehensive online sourcing system, and CalcULink has now stepped in to fill that need. Secured second charge loan brokers and packagers will undoubtedly benefit from the up-to-date and accurate information provided by CalcULink, which will also enable them to offer a better service to their clients. I wish CalcULink every success in the future.”



Technical advice was provided by MLM Services business partner, SourceIT Technology, who maintains the system.



MLM Services are specialists in creating powerful, fast data-driven web solutions that deliver information in a concise and effective way. Their experience in database applications goes back over thirty years and their team consists of graphics and development specialists, database designers and web business professionals - all with years of experience in bringing high quality sites to the web. Clients include East Grinstead’s community site EGNet, the East Grinstead Chamber of Commerce and CalcULink, the UK-wide online secured loan sourcing system.



