VISIBILITY.net True Internet Project Based Application

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2006 -- VISIBILITY.net is deployed as a true internet application – the system administrator need not know anything about the client hardware because no installation is necessary. In doing so it provides ubiquitous access for users inside the four walls of your organization, for users at remote plants and sales offices, and for users ‘on the road’.



VISIBILITY.net is one of the first Enterprise business applications to be written from the outset entirely using Microsoft’s .NET framework and Web services architecture. This methodology provides ETO manufacturers with a distinct set of advantages when deploying the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) application.



VISIBILITY.net has a highly functional user interface, providing the user with a multi-document interface (multiple windows) in a single browser session. Visibility extended the standard Microsoft ASP.NET development environment by providing a highly intuitive, interactive user experience that would not usually be possible within an Internet application.



This accomplishment is achieved with a ZERO Client interface. VISIBILITY.net does not download any software onto client PCs to operate. Any client PC with Internet Explorer 5.5 or later is capable of operating with VISIBILITY.net.



Internet Standards Based



Some ERP vendors have put a ‘tick in the box’ against industry standards such as HTTP, XML, .NET and Web services through the use of ‘bolt-on’ technology modules.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.





