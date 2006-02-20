Datacraft Solutions’ Expands Board of Directors

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2006 -- Datacraft Solutions’ President and CEO Matthew Marotta announced that Stephen Parker will join the firm’s Board of Directors as Vice-Chairman. Datacraft Solutions, Inc. based in Durham, NC, (www.datacraftsolutions.com) is the leading digital kanban solution worldwide. Marotta noted, “We are thrilled to have Stephen Parker serve on our board and are confident his addition will help us to accomplish the overall corporate strategy which we have outlined, considering his background and experience as a proven CEO and software executive from IBM.” Other Datacraft Solutions’ Board Members include Matthew Marotta, Justin Diana, Edward Murphy and Wayne Chen. Datacraft Solutions has a vast client base including Pacific Scientific, Outokumpu, and Follett Ice.



As Vice Chairman, Parker will provide the board with an experienced software industry perspective and join them in the corporate governance and oversight responsibilities. Parker is also a member of the advisory board for Silicon Valley based Blacksmith Capital. Prior to joining the Datacraft Solutions’ Board of Directors Parker was the CEO and Chairman of Eftia, a Canadian automation software technology company. Parker is a pioneer in Lean, transforming Eftia from an early stage start-up to one of the most capital efficient enterprises in its market sector. Prior to Eftia, Parker was an executive at IBM, Verizon (GTE/Contel), and Satellite Business Systems. Parker holds patents in Lean enabling technologies and has managed global businesses for twenty years and brings a broad scope of knowledge, talent, and expertise in the Lean Manufacturing and Supply Chain arenas.



