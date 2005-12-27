Pad Print Machinery of Vermont Expansion Complete

Vermont Facility Adds Ten Thousand Square Feet



East Dorset, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2005 Julian Joffe, founder and president of Pad Print Machinery of Vermont, has announced his company's ten thousand square foot expansion to their Vermont facility is complete. In 2003, the company moved their operation to the 22,500 square foot facility from their initial location in a former movie theater five miles south in Manchester. "We grew really fast," said Joffe, "and I thought our move two years ago would give us enough elbow room to last for awhile." Pad Print Machinery employs about twice as many employees now as they did in the old building, according to Joffe. "This added space will make it a lot easier for us to develop new technologies and decorating innovations-which is what we do best," he said.



"This gives us some room to breathe," said Michelle Heleba, Sales & Marketing Director of the Vermont-based company. "We moved the ink room and shipping department into the new space which allowed us to expand both the machine shop and the pad room," said Heleba. She said the increases will help the company keep pace with the demand for their XE series. "The state-of-the-art PC-based XE series machines with servo controls enable the kind of production output necessary to stay ahead of the competition in today's global economy," she emphasized. "And it's the primary reason we needed more space---there's a huge demand for the XE series!"



According to Jon Hale, Pad Print of Vermont's COO, the 20-gigabyte hard drive on the XE series allows for storage and instant recall of a vast number of jobs and parameters. "The transition from one job to the next is extremely quick," said. Hale He also pointed out that the XE's built-in network card allows on-line monitoring, trouble shooting and program updates as well as the ability to communicate with the operator even during production.



Hale continued to say that the additional space created by the expansion increased their warehousing capability and allowed them to build a woodshop. "We also have the much-needed room to increase our office space," he added. "We were getting a little overcrowded."



For in-depth details on the XE Series, visit the information-laden Pad Print Machinery of Vermont website at www.padprintmachinery.com.



About Pad Print Machinery of Vermont



Julian Joffe is the founder and president of Pad Print of Vermont. Although Joffe earned his degree in zoology, he had had a penchant for manufacturing as a result of the many hours he spent tinkering in his father's workshop in South Africa as a youth. Upon graduation from University in 1976, he went to work in his father's textile business and subsequently took over leadership of the company---expanding the business to include pad printing. In 1981, citing strong philosophical differences with the apartheid government, Joffe moved his family to United States and, in 1985, embarked on an alliance with COMEC Italia. He founded COMEC USA in a pre-world war one building in Yonkers, NY.



Over the next ten years business flourished. However, Joffe began to feel the magnetism of the New England way of life beckon. In 1994, he could no longer resist the urge to live a simpler, more enriched lifestyle and moved to Vermont.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont was born in what had been, during the fifties and sixties, the sole movie theater in picturesque Manchester, VT. As the company continued to grow in both number of employees and amount of machines being built at any given point in time, they began to suffer a terminal case of claustrophobia. A concerted search for an appropriately-sized facility in southern or central Vermont finally paid off and, in 2003, they moved into a new 22,500 square foot building located in East Dorset, Vermont just five miles north of the cramped quarters in the old theater.



The new airy and spacious hi-tech facility has a reception area, a large showroom, Machine Shop, Graphics Department, Plate Department, Ink Department, Sales Department, Shipping Department, and administrative offices. For many Pad Print employees, it has become a home away from home. The Pad Print team now comprises 32 highly-skilled and motivated individuals with an incredible sense of team spirit. Their experience in the pad printing industry is second to none.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont's newest pad printing machines have combined technologies from the latest innovations in mechanical engineering and electronics. These machines are servo controlled and are extremely fast, extremely precise, and extremely reliable. PPMoV has led the pad printing industry with such breakthrough innovations as the ability to print on medical devices as small as .01 inch to fully automated eight-color machines.



In pursuing the goal of perfection in Customer Service and Satisfaction, the company constantly pushes the edge of the envelope and discovers more and more ways to incorporate pad printing into the customer manufacturing process. They look forward to the next 100 years.



