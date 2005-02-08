Photo Quality Decoration on Full-Sized Balls

Pad Print Machinery of Vermont Develops 4-Color Process for Basketballs



East Dorset, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2005 -- Julian Joffe, founder and president of Pad Print Machinery of Vermont, announced today his company has added another breakthrough decorating innovation for their new XE Series of Pad Printing Machines. “We had a major manufacturer of basketballs and footballs approach us with a printing challenge,” said Joffe. “They asked us if we could design a machine that would accurately reproduce photo-quality images on their balls. And, they wanted a process that would accomplish the task with automated efficiency,” he continued. The size and shape of the balls presented some material handling challenges. “We engineered a system for them that prints 100 degrees over the curved surface of the balls and produces a color-rich lifelike photo reproduction,” added the animated Joffe.



Other recent Pad Print Machinery of Vermont decorating innovations include simultaneous front and back bottle printing and exact centering for marking corrective lens for the eyewear industry.



“I relish a challenge,” said Joffe. “I’m becoming more and more convinced there is no printing problem we can’t find a solution for. Our engineering team refuses to be stymied. They thrive on developing innovative solutions to the most complicated challenges. I’m very proud of them. They’re the best in the industry,” enthused Joffe.



This machine can be configured with a linear shuttle or a multi station conveyor depending on the volume. The linear shuttle can print about 400 parts per hour and a 12 ST over/under conveyor can print 1000 parts/hour.



“All of our XE machines feature servo controls that enable prodigious production,” said Jon Hale, COO, Pad Print Machinery of Vermont. Hale said another significant advantage of the XE Series is quick, simple modifications. “Operator training on the XE Series is easy, too,” explained Hale. “Its PC-based software allows management production monitoring and troubleshooting. Plus, with a 20-gigabyte hard drive, this Series is a real time-saver. It stores and can instantly recall an unlimited number of jobs and parameters. You get extremely quick and seamless changeover from one job to the next,” concluded Hale.



For more in depth details on the XE Series, please visit the newly enhanced and information-rich Pad Print Machinery of Vermont website at www.padprintmachinery.com.



About Pad Print Machinery of Vermont



Julian Joffe is the founder and president of Pad Print of Vermont. Although Joffe earned his degree in zoology, he had had a penchant for manufacturing as a result of the many hours he spent tinkering in his father’s workshop in South Africa as a youth. Upon graduation from University in 1976, he went to work in his father’s textile business and subsequently took over leadership of the company—-expanding the business to include pad printing. In 1981, citing strong philosophical differences with the apartheid government, Joffe moved his family to United States and, in 1985, embarked on an alliance with COMEC Italia. He founded COMEC USA in a pre-world war one building in Yonkers, NY.



Over the next ten years business flourished. However, Joffe began to feel the magnetism of the New England way of life beckon. In 1994, he could no longer resist the urge to live a simpler, more enriched lifestyle and moved to Vermont



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont was born in what had been, during the fifties and sixties, the sole movie theater in picturesque Manchester, VT. As the company continued to grow in both number of employees and amount of machines being built at any given point in time, they began to suffer a terminal case of claustrophobia. A concerted search for an appropriately-sized facility in southern or central Vermont finally paid off and, in 2003, they moved into a new 22,500 square foot building located in East Dorset, Vermont just five miles north of the cramped quarters in the old theater.



The new airy and spacious hi-tech facility has a reception area, a large showroom, Machine Shop, Graphics Department, Plate Department, Ink Department, Sales Department, Shipping Department, and administrative offices. For many Pad Print employees, it has become a home away from home. The Pad Print team now comprises 30 highly skilled and motivated individuals with an incredible sense of team spirit. Their experience in the pad printing industry is second to none.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont’s newest pad printing machines have combined technologies from the latest innovations in mechanical engineering and electronics. These machines are servo controlled and are extremely fast, extremely precise, and extremely reliable. PPMoV has led the pad printing industry with such breakthrough innovations as the ability to print on medical devices as small as .001 inch to fully automated eight-color machines.



In pursuing the goal of perfection in Customer Service and Satisfaction, the company constantly pushes the edge of the envelope and discovers more and more ways to seamlessly incorporate pad printing into the customer manufacturing process. They look forward to the next 100 years.



