Company Scores Another Innovation Triumph

East Dorset, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2005 -- Julian Joffe, founder and president of Pad Print Machinery of Vermont, announced today his company has rolled out yet another decorating innovation breakthrough for their technologically sophisticated XE Series of pad printing machines. “A leading parts-supplier to the automotive industry collaborated with us on a decorating challenge,” said Joffe. “They were looking to decorate the plastic enclosure that houses the various control modules incorporated into the engine and systems management programs of new vehicles,” he continued. “Each module needed its own color-coded compartment and they sought a machine that could do the job accurately with automated efficiency and minimal parts handling,” Joffe explained.



The challenge was finding a way to reduce or eliminate unnecessary handling. The old-school method of attacking this job was to run all the parts through the printer, unload them, pack them, unload them again and print them again. Depending on the number of color-codes and their location on the part, this process would take operators 2-3 (or more) passes through the machine.



“We combined innovative software with one of our extremely capable and highly adaptable industry-leading XE Series machines,” Joffe said, “and came up with a solution that made our customer pretty happy.” Happy, indeed; Joffe and his engineering team configured a machine that would decorate the parts in one seamless operation---load once, print once, unload and ship! “He said he was going to send me a case of Dom Perignon,” laughed Joffe. “What I really like about this solution,” he said, “is that the XE had the capability to do the job---we just needed the software to tell it how. It’s brilliant.”



Other Pad Print Machinery of Vermont innovations this year include printing life-like images on full size basketballs, simultaneous front and back bottle printing and exact centering for marking corrective lens for the eyewear industry.



“We love challenges. Our engineering team thrives on creating solutions to the most complicated problems. They’re the best in the industry,” enthused Joffe.



“In the ultra competitive world economy, high volume cost-efficient manufacturing with laser-like precision and accuracy isn’t just the goal, it’s mandatory,” said Jon Hale, COO of the Vermont-based company. “All of our XE machines feature servo controls that enable prodigious production.” Hale said another significant XE Series advantage is quick, simple modifications. “Operator training on the XE Series is easy, too,” explained Hale. “Its PC-based software allows management production monitoring and troubleshooting. Plus, with a 20-gigabyte hard drive, this Series is a real time-saver. It stores and can instantly recall an unlimited number of jobs and parameters. You get extremely quick changeover from one job to the next,” added Hale. He said the built-in network card gives you over-the-web monitoring, trouble shooting and program updates as well as the ability to communicate with the operator even during production. “It’s a remarkable machine!”



For more in-depth details on the XE Series, please visit the newly enhanced and information-rich Pad Print Machinery of Vermont website at www.padprintmachinery.com.



About Pad Print Machinery of Vermont

Julian Joffe is the founder and president of Pad Print of Vermont. Although Joffe earned his degree in zoology, he had had a penchant for manufacturing as a result of the many hours he spent tinkering in his father’s workshop in South Africa as a youth. Upon graduation from University in 1976, he went to work in his father’s textile business and subsequently took over leadership of the company---expanding the business to include pad printing. In 1981, citing strong philosophical differences with the apartheid government, Joffe moved his family to United States and, in 1985, embarked on an alliance with COMEC Italia. He founded COMEC USA in a pre-world war one building in Yonkers, NY.



Over the next ten years business flourished. However, Joffe began to feel the magnetism of the New England way of life beckon. In 1994, he could no longer resist the urge to live a simpler, more enriched lifestyle and moved to Vermont



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont was born in what had been, during the fifties and sixties, the sole movie theater in picturesque Manchester, VT. As the company continued to grow in both number of employees and amount of machines being built at any given point in time, they began to suffer a terminal case of claustrophobia. A concerted search for an appropriately-sized facility in southern or central Vermont finally paid off and, in 2003, they moved into a new 22,500 square foot building located in East Dorset, Vermont just five miles north of the cramped quarters in the old theater.



The new airy and spacious hi-tech facility has a reception area, a large showroom, Machine Shop, Graphics Department, Plate Department, Ink Department, Sales Department, Shipping Department, and administrative offices. For many Pad Print employees, it has become a home away from home. The Pad Print team now comprises 30 highly skilled and motivated individuals with an incredible sense of team spirit. Their experience in the pad printing industry is second to none.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont’s newest pad printing machines have combined technologies from the latest innovations in mechanical engineering and electronics. These machines are servo controlled and are extremely fast, extremely precise, and extremely reliable. PPMoV has led the pad printing industry with such breakthrough innovations as the ability to print on medical devices as small as .001 inch to fully automated eight-color machines.



In pursuing the goal of perfection in Customer Service and Satisfaction, the company constantly pushes the edge of the envelope and discovers more and more ways to incorporate pad printing into the customer manufacturing process. They look forward to the next 100 years.

