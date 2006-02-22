Vermont Company Revolutionizes Eyewear Industry

East Dorset, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2006 -- Pad Print Machinery of Vermont founder and president, Julian Joffe, announced today that his company has developed a pad printing machine that changes forever the way the optical center of corrective lenses are marked. Now opticians and optometrists can easily fit a patient's eyewear with pinpoint accuracy. "We developed the new process for one of the most prominent and highly regarded optical companies in the world," said Joffe. "One of my salespeople had worked with this particular account quite a long time and his contact had a standing challenge for us to perfect a way to automatically and accurately determine the exact optical center of each of their lenses," he added. "Since finding innovative solutions to interesting problems is something I really enjoy, I took the challenge seriously and sat down with our engineering department," explained Joffe. "I am really quite proud of the result," he added.



The Lens Printing System actually employs two new Pad Printing technologies. The first allows the machine operator to choose from 20 different lens styles and shapes with a simple keystroke. The second incorporates a video camera and monitor that make it easy to see the almost imperceptible lens markings and get them aligned perfectly in the crosshairs on the screen.



"This new process also provides the benefit of reducing labor costs by reducing time lost due to the inevitable errors that would occur with the old system," said Pad Print Machinery of Vermont's COO, Jon Hale. "With the ability to pinpoint the optical center on such a wide variety of lenses with just a key stroke further enhances this machine's efficiency in the production line," added Hale. Hale said he was looking forward to initiating a dialogue with several of the other corrective lens manufacturers. "This is a technological advance that will be incorporated industry-wide in the near future. I'm glad we're the ones who developed it!" he exclaimed.



About Pad Print Machinery of Vermont



Julian Joffe is the founder and president of Pad Print Machinery of Vermont (PPMoV). Although Joffe earned his degree in zoology, he had had a penchant for manufacturing as a result of the many hours he spent tinkering in his father's workshop in South Africa as a youth. Upon graduation from University in 1976, he went to work in his father's textile business and subsequently took over leadership of the company — expanding the business to include pad-printing machines & equipment. In 1981, citing strong philosophical differences with the apartheid government, Joffe moved his family to United States and, in 1985, embarked on an alliance with padprinting machine manufacturer COMEC®™ Italia. He founded COMEC®™ USA in a pre-world war one building in Yonkers, NY.



Over the next ten years business flourished. However, Joffe began to feel the magnetism of the New England way of life beckon. In 1994, he could no longer resist the urge to live a simpler, more enriched lifestyle and moved to Vermont.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont was born in what had been, during the fifties and sixties, the sole movie theater in picturesque Manchester, VT. As the company continued to grow in both number of employees and amount of pad-printing machines being built at any given point in time, they began to suffer a terminal case of claustrophobia. A concerted search for an appropriately-sized facility in southern or central Vermont finally paid off and, in 2003, Pad Print Machinery moved into a new 22,500 square foot building located in East Dorset, Vermont — just five miles north of the cramped quarters in the old theater.



The new airy and spacious hi-tech facility has a reception area, a large showroom, Machine Shop, Graphics Department, Plate Department, Ink Department, Sales Department, Shipping Department and administrative offices. For many Pad Print Machinery employees, it has become a home away from home. The Pad Print team now comprises 31 highly skilled and motivated individuals with an incredible sense of team spirit. Their experience in the padprinting industry is second to none.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont's newest pad printing machines have combined technologies from the latest innovations in mechanical engineering and electronics. These sophisticated servo-controlled machines are extremely fast, extremely precise and extremely reliable. Pad Print Machinery has led the pad printing industry with such breakthrough innovations as the ability to print on medical devices as small as .01 inch to fully automated eight-color pad printing systems.



In pursuing the goal of perfection in Customer Service and Satisfaction, the company constantly pushes the edge of the envelope and discovers more and more ways to seamlessly incorporate pad printing into the customer manufacturing process. They look forward to the next 100 years.

