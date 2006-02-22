Innovative Auction Site Geared Toward Webmaster Services

Deland, Florida -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2006 -- Going once! Going twice! Sold! That’s the latest internet concept from owner and CEO Donald Woulard III. His latest innovation involves an online auction marketplace in which advertisers and webmasters are coming together to buy and sell services on the web. The new website, Text Link Bid, is far from your typical internet auction site in that it is specifically geared toward buying and selling banner impressions, domain names, e-mail, hosting, links and other miscellaneous webmaster services. The new site was officially unveiled on December 30, 2005. “I hope that this site provides the tools, resources and means for both webmasters and advertisers to find exactly what they need at competitive prices,” commented Woulard.



Under it’s current design, Text Link Bid is a site for advertisers to post their services and accept bids from webmasters worldwide. Available in English, German and Russian languages, this new concept has the ability to connect individuals and businesses around the globe. With the internet being a powerful source of advertising, rates have continued to skyrocket for a promotional spot on the world wide web. With Text Link Bid, Woulard is seeking a more affordable way to connect businesses. “I noticed a need for an auction site for webmasters and advertisers at a reasonable price,” Donald admits. “Text Link Bid’s mission is to provide a global trading platform where practically anyone can trade practically anything that deals with webmaster related products and services.”



In order to post an auction or want ad, members must register for a new account. This process takes only a few minutes and all registered users must be at least 16 years of age. With a growing number of registrants, Text Link Bid is soon to be a hot spot for both webmasters and service providers alike.



Text Link Bid is owned and operated by CEO Donald Woulard III and is based in Deland, Florida. The design is user friendly and the concept is globally sought. An online marketplace that allows webmasters to bid on services is an innovative idea that is sure to become a staple in the world of internet commerce. For more information, or to register for a new account, interested parties may visit http://www.TextLinkBid.com.



