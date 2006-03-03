Basketball Hoops Built to Last - Learn how to find them

Noblesville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/3/2006 -- A little research before making the investment in a basketball hoop can go a long way for the long term. Make the right choice when buying a basketball hoop – find one that's built to last. In terms of making the investment worthwhile, the primary endurance factors to consider are the design, construction and durability of a well-built basketball hoop, as demonstrated on Recreation Unlimited's new website, Basketball Goal Store.com. Full of helpful information, these concepts are presented in-depth in this web resource, which requires no registration and is free to the public.



After investing the time and money to install a basketball hoop, its design and construction should allow it to last more than a decade before it become weathered, damaged and rusted. Unfortunately, this is not always the case, even with some of the more expensive basketball hoops. Some of the things to look for include a glass or acrylic backboard, breakaway flex-rim, and weather-resistant, rust-proof coating. These features not only protect the basketball hoop from weather, but also against the extreme and aggressive play that can be expected in many situations.



One of the most informative features on the basketballgoalstore.com site is the detailed depiction of the portability factor. The best way to ensure the longevity of an investment in a basketball hoop is to be able to move it to a new location in the event of a move. This feature alone warrants a look at this useful new website, just to see how easily this can be done.



ABOUT

Basketballgoalstore.com is a web-based resource launched by Recreation Unlimited of Noblesville, Indiana to provide individuals an opportunity to become more familiar with basketball hoops before making a purchase.