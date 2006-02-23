Sarasota Advertising Agency Wins Big at ADDY Awards



Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2006 -- CAP Creative does it again. Following last year's Addy Awards, which garnered the company five Golds, eleven Silvers and two Best of Category honors, the Rosemary District-based firm repeated the performance by earning 21 ADDYs and two AMYs at the Serendipity Racquet Club fete Friday evening. Among them were multiple Silver awards for Charleston Place, the new Venice residential community; four Silvers for their work for the Sarasota-Manatee Originals; several Silvers and an AMY for the noted hospitality group RockResorts® plus a Silver and an AMY for the Vermont-based Bank of Bennington financial institution. The company also won a Gold ADDY for their own website, www.CAPCreative.com.



Whenever there are multiple Gold ADDY winners in a particular category, the SunCoast Advertising Federation awards an AMY to denote best-of-category. CAP Creative was awarded AMYs for a :30-second TV commercial for Bank of Bennington and for a print ad for Gleneagles Golf Course at the Equinox Resort and Spa in Vermont.



Roxanne Joffe, President and owner of the Branding, Design and Public Relations firm, and her partner Sam Stern, CAP Creative CEO and Brand Strategist, were elated. "I'm proud of our team," said Joffe. "Being judged by your peers is a daunting, but also very rewarding experience. When they recognize the caliber of your work as being worthy of a Gold or Silver award, the feeling is truly rousing."



Stern agreed and added, "I think the most significant aspect of our recognition this year is that we managed to win in all the major categories-TV, radio, print, web, brochure, newsletter-we even won a Silver for T-shirt design!"



While both Joffe and Stern are quick to point out the tremendous contribution the company's Creative Director, Jason Walker, had in the night's success, Walker shrugs off the accolades. "As always-a true team effort. We should all be proud of the work and be thankful we have clients who "get it," he said. Walker now has a total of 63 industry awards. "I need a bigger office," he said with a smile.



The Suncoast chapter of the American Advertising Federation comprises approximately one hundred professional advertising agencies and was originally founded in 1951 as the Sarasota Advertising Club. It is dedicated to the "art and business of advertising through professional education, legislative and community service efforts."



About the ADDYS

The American Advertising Federation ADDY Awards is the world's largest and toughest advertising competition. Every year, more than 60,000 entries are fielded through fifteen districts and the 200 member clubs. The competition is three-tiered with local, regional and national/international levels. The ADDY Awards represent the true spirit of creative excellence.



About CAP Creative

CAP Creative is a part of Acrobatix Worldwide---a company born in 1998 when owner and president, Roxanne Joffe, realized the need for a full service Advertising and Public Relations firm in Manchester, VT. Notable clients include Sarasota-Manatee Originals, Council of Independent Restaurants of America (CIRA), American Dental Sales, HealthTrust LLC, Carlson Studio Architecture, Charleston Place Development, LLC, Bank of Bennington, and other business & professional services clients.



The agency is located Sarasota's Rosemary District and is an active participant in the revitalization of that historic area. CAP Creative has garnered numerous advertising industry awards for excellence, including 16 ADDY Awards and two Best of Shows in 2005 and 21 ADDYs in 2006.



With branch offices in Burlington, VT and Boston, the company is also a positive and proactive member of the local, regional and state community. Visit http://www.capcreative.com for a virtual tour.



