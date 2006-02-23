Search Engine Strategies China secures Stephen Noton to speak on SEO for Google, Yahoo & MSN

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2006 -- This year's Search Engine Strategies China will mark the first time that this event has entered Asia and will give the Asian website owners their first chance to hear industry experts like Chris Sherman and Stephen Noton speak. Those who attend this year's event will be given a little something extra, as Stephen Noton, the speaker on the Search Engine Friendly Design Track, will be doing actual SEO work for all attendees for free.



SEO prices normally cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars, but at this year's Search Engine Strategies China event, Stephen Noton will SEO the index page of everyone who attends the Search Engine Friendly Design Track. "Our agency charges $4,000 USD to do a review of a website, but we wanted to really give back to those who made the effort to attend SES China, so we agreed that we would, at no cost, SEO the index page of the attendees' websites," said Stephen Noton.



Not only will the attendees get this free SEO work but several of the websites will be selected and featured the following day at the Successful Site Architecture Track. When asked why he was doing this, Mr Noton said, "Instead of showing our clients' work or our own websites, we will actually feature websites of the attendees, giving a more personal touch to the event." And yes, that does seem like a better way to keep the audience interested in the talk.



If you have not registered for Search Engine Strategies China or if you would just like to attain more information about this event, please visit http://www.isas.cn/en where you will find information as to the event's location in Nanjing and more information about all the other speakers.



A little more about Stephen Noton - he is the Senior SEM/SEO Consultant for the Adverted Internet Advertising Agency, and he has been in the Search Engine Optimization industry for over 8 years, which means he has been in the search engine business longer than even Google. To learn more about Stephen Noton, you can visit http://www.adverted.com which is the official homepage of the agency that he works for.



