Florida College Planner Offers Free Workshops to Address the Current College Loan Crisis

Adding debt to your life when it comes to paying for college is actually very easy. This is discussed in a recent article in the US News & World Report titled:



'Getting College Loans is Now Cheaper & Easier'



Haven't we Learned Anything from our Debt Crisis?



Mainstream media would have you believe this is okay and is the best option you have available.



This is just not true!



Here are 3 videos regarding Educational Debt that you Need to Watch (& your Students too) & Hopefully Learn from...



Don't Let This Happen to You or Your Family...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1463LHDLGvQ

http://tinyurl.com/39g8k7p

http://alkaseltzer.com/as/products.html#video



Awareness, Preparation & Planning will help you:



> Learn How to AVOID College Loans



> Learn the Secrets & Strategies to Maximize your Students' Education while you Minimize your Costs...



Top Florida College Planner J. Jay Green offers Free Workshops that explain option options you have available to you.



To register for one of J. Jay's Free Workshps titled 'How to Pay for College WITHOUT Going Broke'



Simple select the date that best works for you here:



