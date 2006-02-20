Encompix ERP Wins JELD-WEN Door and Window Supplier

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2006 -- JELD-WEN is a leading supplier of doors and windows. With over 150 divisions and more than 20,000 employees worldwide, JELD-WEN is growing fast. To accommodate this growth their in-house supplier, JELD-WEN Engineering (JWE) needed to replace an outdated, cumbersome system. Located in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JWE provides plant setup, relocation services, and is the fabrication shop for the equipment used in JELD-WEN plants worldwide.



JWE has licensed a 25-user Encompix system to accommodate the expected increase demand for the Engineering group's services. JWE believes that Encompix integrated software will enable collaboration between departments, and eventually reduce errors and shorten project lead times. According to Chuck Stewart, Executive Vice President with Encompix, “Our ERP system will also provide easier access to information, leading to improved planning and better customer support.”



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), “Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution.”



Encompix (http://www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



