Global Electric Motor Market (Motor Types, Applications, Output Power, Geography) - Size, Share, Global Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast, 2012 - 2020

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --Electric motors convert electronic energy into mechanical energy for various applications. The global electric components and equipments market was projected to have market share of $103 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% for the next five years. Electric motors are energy efficient and they address the growing demand of energy conservation, which is one of the key drivers for the growth of the electric motor market. Energy conservation would increase the demand for electric motors and it is one of the reasons why the companies keen to invest more in the market. Additionally, increased application of the technology in industrial machinery, motor vehicles and aerospace & transportation industry is expected to enhance the market growth further. Furthermore, with advances in technology, newer and better equipment are being manufactured. These newly developed equipment have a good replacement market for the old and out-dated electric motors. In the current global scenario, energy efficiency is driving a lot of attention and governments are also offering tax rebates and other facilities for use of energy efficient electric motors, which is another driver for the market growth.



However, the key restraint for the market growth is that the price of raw material for the electric motor production is highly volatile, which does not allow manufacturers to have a stable pricing structure. Moreover, the cost of energy efficient motors is very high and manufacturers are looking forward to overcome this challenge by developing cost effective technology. The production of cost-effective and energy efficient motors would open many opportunities for the market growth; therefore, price correction is a crucial aspect that manufacturers are considering.



Some of the key players profiled in this report are Ametek, Inc., Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., Asmo Co., Ltd., ARC Systems, Inc., Brook Crompton UK Ltd., Franklin Electric Co., Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Siemens AG, and Baldor Electric Company, Inc.



